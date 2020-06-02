The EuroMillions results are in...

There was no winner of tonight's EuroMillions draw, which was worth €17m.

That means the prize will rollover ahead of Friday's draw.

Nobody matched all five numbers in the EuroMillions plus draw, but 50 people matched four numbers, netting them €2,000 each.

In the main draw, the best Irish results were two players who matched four numbers and both 'lucky stars'. They earned themselves €1,874 each.

The winning numbers were 10, 12, 22, 26 and 49 and the lucky stars were 7 and 11.

