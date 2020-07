There was no winner of tonight's €17m EuroMillions jackpot.The jackpot was reset to €17m after Tuesday's draw was won by a player in Spain.

Across the continent, there were nine players who matched five numbers and one of the two 'lucky stars' - they each netted just over €74,000.

The best result for an Irish player was matching five numbers - earning them over €11,000.

The number drawn were 15,17, 23, 30 and 38 and the 'lucky stars' were 2 and 7.