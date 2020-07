The EuroMillions jackpot tonight is worth €130,000,000.

The numbers drawn were 4, 16, 27, 37 and 39. The lucky stars were 3 and 6.

There was no winner of the jackpot but one Irish person matched five numbers to win €8,947.

The numbers drawn in the Ireland Only Raffle with a jackpot of €500,000 were 10, 19, 25, 43 and 46.

No players matched five numbers while 130 people matched four numbers to win €2,000.