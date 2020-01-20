News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

The dog feed was 'infested with maggots' - Man jailed after admitting 30 cases of animal cruelty

The dog feed was 'infested with maggots' - Man jailed after admitting 30 cases of animal cruelty
One of the dogs rescued from the property in Co. Offaly
By Sarah Slater
Monday, January 20, 2020 - 05:31 PM

A man has been jailed for four months after admitting to more than a dozen cases of animal cruelty.

The man, with an address of Clonminch, Tullamore, Co. Offaly admitted a total of 30 offences in contravention of the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013 (AHWA) during a six-month period from August 2018 to February 2019.

At Tullamore District Court, Judge Catherine Staines convicted the accused on one count taking the others into consideration and sentenced him to five months imprisonment with one month suspended.

Judge Staines also imposed a €5,000 fine and imposed a lifetime ban from keeping animals on the accused and banned the keeping of animals on the lands to which the offences related.

The offences comprised causing unnecessary suffering to animals, neglecting or being reckless regarding the health and welfare of animals, failing to safeguard the health and welfare of animals and permitting carcasses to be on land or premises to which a dog may have access.

The conviction resulted from joint investigations by the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA0 and the Department of Agriculture Food and the Marine (DAFM) on various dates in August 2018 and January and February 2019.

The dogs subjected to cruelty included a pregnant terrier, labradors, lurchers, beagles, spaniels, puppies, various horses, foals, fowl, pigs and goats.

An initial visit made to the defendant's property by the ISPCA on August 2, 2018, uncovered an unregistered dog breeding establishment with dozens of dogs living in squalor.

Some of the dogs rescued from the property in Co. Offaly
Some of the dogs rescued from the property in Co. Offaly

This led to a multi-agency inspection involving ISPCA Inspectors, DAFM and Offaly County Council. ISPCA Senior Inspector Lisa O’Donovan, who led the investigation on behalf of the ISPCA, described what she saw to the court.

She said: “All of the dogs were living in squalor. The entire premises was filthy with little to no attention to animal husbandry.

Any water that was present was filthy and heavily contaminated. Any feed present was contaminated and in many cases infested with maggots.

"Many of the dogs were thirsty and drank with great gusto when offered water.

“We, the public, have a responsibility towards all animals. For years we have been advised about the dangers of buying from rogue breeders. This case highlights the unfortunate reality of what goes on in some of these establishments. We would urge people to be very vigilant if choosing to buy a puppy. No animal should have to endure suffering, especially for profit”.

ISPCA Inspector Emma Carroll described how “fleas were visible to the naked eye hopping on the coats of the dogs”.

She added: “All the dogs smelt of urine and faeces, more had sores on their bodies. Dogs were suffering from hair loss and hair matting”.

One of the dogs rescued from the property in Co. Offaly
One of the dogs rescued from the property in Co. Offaly

In addition to the live dogs of various breeds including golden labradors, bichon frise, dobermans, springer spaniels, cocker spaniels, mixed breeds and jack russell terriers, investigators discovered three dead puppies cast aside in the corridor of a shed.

A total of 38 dogs were initially seized but subsequently surrendered. Veterinary examinations revealed a multitude of ailments including conjunctivitis, arthritis, ulcers, lesions, parasite infestation and self-trauma.

In addition to the animals removed, a further nine puppies were born to bitches in the care of the ISPCA. While the majority of the dogs and puppies were rehabilitated and responsibly re-homed, a small number were sadly euthanised on veterinary advice due to health issues.

READ MORE

Man jailed for Cork laneway sex assault 'initially did not accept women can be too drunk to consent'

The prosecution was taken by DAFM represented by Helen Johnson BL instructed by Sandra Mahon, State Solicitor.

More on this topic

Man jailed for sexual abuse of young cousin who thought it was 'normal part of everyday life' for six yearsMan jailed for sexual abuse of young cousin who thought it was 'normal part of everyday life' for six years

Man jailed for sexual assault in Cork laneway 'initially did not accept women can be too drunk to consent'Man jailed for sexual assault in Cork laneway 'initially did not accept women can be too drunk to consent'

Limerick FC case against FAI settled as club chairman makes 'offer of cooperation' to Limerick UnitedLimerick FC case against FAI settled as club chairman makes 'offer of cooperation' to Limerick United

Ryanair sues Skyscanner over selling on of flightsRyanair sues Skyscanner over selling on of flights


courtanimal crueltyTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Fine Gael Senator's office vandalised in same week 250 of his posters are stolenFine Gael Senator's office vandalised in same week 250 of his posters are stolen

Cork Gardaí play down fears Cameron Blair stabbing suspect has fled countryCork Gardaí play down fears Cameron Blair stabbing suspect has fled country

Two men questioned in connection with Dublin shooting released without chargeTwo men questioned in connection with Dublin shooting released without charge

Paschal Donohoe: 'No panic' in Fine Gael over bad opinion pollPaschal Donohoe: 'No panic' in Fine Gael over bad opinion poll


Lifestyle

The Music Minds event in Co Clare provided interesting discussions and some great music, writes Ellie O’ByrneMusic Minds gets political in Co Clare

In conversation with Hilary Fennell.This Much I Know: Food blogger, Holly White

Eve Kelliher consults US decluttering guru Dana K. White who has advice on where to start if you’re aiming for interiors minimalism this year.Secret to decluttering success? Adjust to the life you're living now

Frank Keogh did not want to get a hearing aid. He was afraid that it would make him look old. But now, just several weeks after having one fitted, he says that he can’t do without it.Hearing tests: A word in your ear

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 13
  • 16
  • 23
  • 33
  • 42
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »