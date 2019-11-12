News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

'The cross was sitting in our yard' - Father heartbroken after baby's grave vandalised in Limerick

'The cross was sitting in our yard' - Father heartbroken after baby's grave vandalised in Limerick
The graveyard at Taylor's Cross, Fedamore, Co Limerick. Picture: Google Maps.
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, November 12, 2019 - 11:10 AM

Gardaí have launched an investigation after a baby's grave was vandalised in Co Limerick.

Baby Gary McDonagh passed away in August last year and is buried at Taylor's Cross in Fedamore.

Last Friday, ornaments around his grave were smashed and a cross was taken and dumped at his grandmother's home nearby.

His father, also named Gary, says it's disturbing to think someone could do this to an innocent child's resting place.

"What actually happened is I walked out my mam's front door and the cross was sitting in our yard," he explained.

"(It was) brought down to my mam's and thrown over the wall."

Mr McDonagh added that angels and flower pots placed at the grave were smashed.

"The guards did take the cross that night," he said, adding that the guards took the cross to examine for fingerprints.

"I want them to stop and leave my son's grave alone. It's sick"

READ MORE

Apple case fees may be revealed, Minister says

More on this topic

€85k worth of heroin and crack cocaine seized in separate Limerick incidents€85k worth of heroin and crack cocaine seized in separate Limerick incidents

Limerick hospital apologises 'unreservedly' to family of teenage girl who died during routine surgeryLimerick hospital apologises 'unreservedly' to family of teenage girl who died during routine surgery

Gardaí investigating after man found injured and in chains beside Limerick roadGardaí investigating after man found injured and in chains beside Limerick road

'He was her whole life': Boy found dead in Limerick house was his mum's only child 'He was her whole life': Boy found dead in Limerick house was his mum's only child


TOPIC: Limerick

More in this Section

Gardaí seize almost €1.5m of cocaine in DroghedaGardaí seize almost €1.5m of cocaine in Drogheda

President Higgins to attend special screening of climate change film at conference in CorkPresident Higgins to attend special screening of climate change film at conference in Cork

Woman stored bag which contained €59k of drugsWoman stored bag which contained €59k of drugs

Woman stole over €40k from smartphone firm to repay other theftsWoman stole over €40k from smartphone firm to repay other thefts


Lifestyle

Helen O’Callaghan on the dangers of products high in caffeine.The dangers of energy drinks full of sugar

When bride-to-be Alma Clohessy enlisted her mother Rita’s help in planning her wedding, they made the most of every precious moment together.Wedding of the Week: 'It was the best, yet most emotional day of my life'

As you may be aware, new rules around motor insurance documentation have been introduced. The rules are aimed at improving transparency for consumers but a broker is warning they may have unintended consequences and could cause some confusion among policy holders.Drive a hard bargain for better car insurance

When Peter Ryan lost 90% of his vision in his early 20s, his readjustment was emotionally painful, but maturing, says Helen O’CallaghanA new way of seeing the world: Peter Ryan talks about losing 90% of his sight in his early 20s

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 09, 2019

  • 3
  • 4
  • 15
  • 26
  • 27
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »