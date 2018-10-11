Charleton Tribunal report: Maurice McCabe 'repulsively denigrated' for being 'good citizen'

The Disclosures Tribunal, which is chaired by Justice Peter Charleton, has published its third interim report.

A summary of the main findings is below.

Latest: The latest report from the Disclosures Tribunal has found that garda whistleblower Maurice McCabe is a genuine person who at all times has had the interest of the people of Ireland uppermost in his mind.

This section of the Disclosures Tribunal was looking to see whether senior gardaí engaged in a campaign to smear him garda whistleblower Maurice McCabe.

No credible evidence Nóirín O’Sullivan 'played any part' in McCabe campaign

The report is more than 400 pages long and is divided into four sections including one which focuses on allegations that his character was assassinated.

The report strongly criticises former Garda Press Officer Dave Taylor for "disgraceful behaviour", describing him as a witness "whose credibility was completely undermined by his own bitterness".

In terms of then Deputy Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan, the report found there is no credible evidence that she played any hand, act or part in any campaign against Maurice McCabe.

The report also strongly criticises the child and family agency Tusla for its handling of the false rape claim made against Sgt Maurice McCabe.

Maurice McCabe is praised throughout the report which notes that people will be horrified about all the negative things said about him and all the reports which floated around.

Update 12.55pm: The Disclosures Tribunal has found that Sgt Maurice McCabe was "repulsively denigrated for being no more than a good citizen and police officer".

It follows hearings investigating whether there was a smear campaign orchestrated by Garda management against the Garda whistleblower.

Peter Charleton also concluded that Superintendent Taylor completely understated his own involvement in a campaign of calumny against Maurice McCabe and that it was not the case that he acted under orders.

