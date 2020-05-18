'The buzz is gathering sound' - Businesses take first steps towards normality

Business in Cork and all over the country have taken the first tentative steps back to normality, describing the reopening as surreal, hopeful and determined.

All eyes were on the likes of DIY stores, garden centres and construction sites, while golfers from all corners of the country smelled the razor-thin grass on the greens for the first time in months.

John Nolan of Cork City Ford Centre said the reopening of the motor-focused business was a huge relief.

John Nolan of Cork City Ford Centre. Pic: Dan Linehan

"It has been surreal, but most importantly it is the first step in getting all our staff back to work, where they want to be. The phones are ringing, other garages are open, the buzz is gathering sound.

"Thanks to the Irish Examiner supporting local business and being able to spread the word on social media, we were well prepared for the first phase, getting the workshop and the showroom ready. The organisation began in earnest two weeks ago, and we are a business that lends itself to practical social distancing measures.

"I'm confident in Cork to rise to the challenge, as it always does. Unlike the previous crisis, there is money out there this time so I'm hopeful the city will come back."

Woodie’s DIY, Home and Garden opened the doors of their 35 stores nationwide, with queues forming early ahead of the 9am opening times.

Woodie’s said it decided to open doors early to reduce customer waiting time, and alleviate the build-up of queues.

Its "number one priority" is the safety of staff and customers, it said, spending more than €500,000 on Covid-19 safety measures in preparation for their re-opening.

The stores have gradually been re-stocked over the last two months as the supply chain has steadily increased and yesterday Woodie’s customers took full advantage of the newly stocked shelves.

CEO of Woodie’s Declan Ronayne said: "It feels like the right time to re-open and we are delighted to do so. It has been a difficult period for everyone and we believe DIY and gardening has an important role to play in the mental health for most of us who remain largely confined to our homes and gardens.

"Our stocks are more than sufficient to meet ongoing demand so there is no reason to rush to your local store or to bulk buy. In that way, we can ensure the safest possible DIY shopping environment for everyone."

Eleanor Morehead at Hanley's garden centre after the re-opening of garden centres today. Pic: Eddie O'Hare

Retail Ireland, the Ibec group that represents the sector, said the first phase of retail reopening went very well, with stores successfully implementing social distancing requirements.

Director Arnold Dillon said: "Stores reopening today are reporting brisk but manageable trade. There are sizeable queues in places, but these are being well managed and customers have been understanding and cooperative. Everyone wants to get this right.

“The reopening timetable will however leave many retailers closed for the foreseeable future. If public health objectives are met, we are hopeful that the timeline for the safe reopening of the entire sector can be brought forward."

Glasses and hearing device wearers were also breathing a sigh of relief, opening the way for a range of eye and ear services.