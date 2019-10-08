News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
'The burger is extra': Flying burger that hit garda ends with guilty pleas and fines for two involved in West Cork fracas

By Noel Baker

Senior Reporter and Social Affairs Correspondent

Tuesday, October 08, 2019 - 03:52 PM

A flying burger which hit a garda ultimately led to two men having to be incapacitated by spray as they were being arrested.

Kevin McMahon and Aaron Buttimer both pleaded guilty to charges relating to the early hours of January 27 last, with Bandon District Court being told that gardaí were dealing with an incident in Brady's Lane in the town when the pair became involved with gardaí.

Sgt Brian Harte said as gardaí were dealing with the separate incident, Mr Buttimer, of Ballymurphy, Innishannon, Co Cork began shouting at officers. Kevin McMahon, of Killeady, Ballinhassig, Co Cork was with him.

According to Sgt Harte: "When gardaí were leaving he [Mr Buttimer] threw a burger which hit [one of the gardaí]."

The court heard both men were intoxicated and acting in a threatening and abusive manner and both were arrested. Sgt Harte said Mr McMahon "violently resisted" arrest and when he was being handcuffed his friend became involved.

"Gardaí had to call for assistance to restrain the two men," Sgt Harte said. "It got to the point where incapacitant spray had to be used to subdue both men."

Mr McMahon had no previous convictions and the court heard he was extremely apologetic for what had happened and that it was out of character. The 25-year-old is in full-time employment at a tyre company in Crossbarry.

Mr Buttimer was also very apologetic, the court was told. The 23-year-old had two previous convictions for minor road traffic matters.

The judge was told he has worked for the last five years installing sheds in Crossbarry and that it was not his usual type of behaviour and he was very embarrassed by what had occurred.

Judge McNulty fined Mr McMahon a total of €500 for the offences he committed and fined Mr Buttimer €750, stating: "The burger is extra."

