News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

'The border does not provide an escape route': Anti-terrorism chiefs welcome arrests over car bombing bid

'The border does not provide an escape route': Anti-terrorism chiefs welcome arrests over car bombing bid
Head of the PSNI's Terrorism Investigation Unit, Detective Superintendent Sean Wright, welcomed the arrests by gardaí.
By Cormac O'Keeffe

Security Correspondent

Tuesday, August 20, 2019 - 07:16 PM

Anti-terrorism chiefs in the North have welcomed the arrest by Gardaí of two suspected dissident republicans in connection with an attempt to murder a PSNI officer last June.

The two suspects were arrested by members of the Special Detective Unit this morning.

The pair are suspected of involvement in the transportation of a bomb found under the car of a senior PSNI officer at a golf club in Belfast on June 1.

PSNI described the attack, at Shandon Park Golf Club in east Belfast, as attempted murder and said it is very fortunate the device was detected before it exploded.

The planned attack was claimed by the New IRA.

Investigating officers said their inquiries centred on two cars found burnt out in north Belfast, including a green Skoda Octavia with a 01 D registration.

This sparked a cross-border investigation, with Garda Security and Intelligence and the SDU conducting inquiries.

A Garda statement said members of Special Detective Unit arrested the two males, aged in their 40s, on Tuesday morning.

READ MORE

Bombing incident numbers have dropped, not increased, since Brexit poll – DUP MP

The two men are being detained at a Dublin garda station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, which allows for an initial period of detention of 24 hours, which, on application to the courts, can be extended for a further possible 48 hours.

“The arrests are linked to enquiries being carried out by An Garda Síochána and the Police Service of Northern Ireland into the discovery of an under vehicle explosive device at Shandon Park Golf Club, Belfast on the 1 June 2019," the Garda statement said.

Head of the PSNI's Terrorism Investigation Unit, Detective Superintendent Sean Wright, welcomed the arrests by gardaí: “I welcome this development and it demonstrates the excellent working relationship between PSNI and AGS. The arrests should send a clear message to those involved in terrorist activity that the border does not provide an escape route.”

Det Supt Wright said: “Our two police services work collaboratively on a daily basis, sharing knowledge and information, to ensure that there is no hiding place for criminals or terrorists.”

He said his team continues to investigate the “reckless attack on a public servant” and said they have “considerable support from our AGS colleagues”.

The arrests come just a day after a booby trap bomb in County Fermanagh, which the PSNI say could have resulted in the murder of their officers and British Army bomb disposal experts.

The PSNI suspect either the New IRA or the Continuity IRA may have been behind the attack, with the Continuity IRA being linked to a similar booby trap attack in Coleraine, County Armagh, last month.

READ MORE

Justice measures being taken for crash-out Brexit

More on this topic

Gardaí warn owners of Ford Transit vans over engine scamGardaí warn owners of Ford Transit vans over engine scam

'No indication' alleged attack on Muslim teen who had hijab removed was hate crime'No indication' alleged attack on Muslim teen who had hijab removed was hate crime

Gardaí probe alleged attack on teen girl where hijab was taken from herGardaí probe alleged attack on teen girl where hijab was taken from her

Two arrested in Dublin over car bombing bid on officer at Belfast golf clubTwo arrested in Dublin over car bombing bid on officer at Belfast golf club

TOPIC: Gardai

More in this Section

Irish don’t understand HPV, says researchIrish don’t understand HPV, says research

Impasse persists at beef sector talksImpasse persists at beef sector talks

UCC scientists discover new way to reconstruct what extinct animals looked likeUCC scientists discover new way to reconstruct what extinct animals looked like

Thousands celebrate Tipperary All-Ireland Success in ThurlesThousands celebrate Tipperary All-Ireland Success in Thurles


Lifestyle

Timothy Grady is in Bantry this week to host a concert, and read from his classic book about the Irish in London, writes Don O'Mahony.Giving voice to the emigrant experience

A care home builds links with kids, writes Helen O’Callaghan.Inside out: Children learn what it's like to live with dementia.

When you think of someone who is “into skincare”, you probably imagine someone in a face mask.The Skin Nerd: Why face masks aren’t as important as you’d think

With the evenings closing in and a welcome chill in the air, it’s time to embrace the new season now.Make the Transition: Turn over a new leaf this fall

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 17, 2019

  • 1
  • 15
  • 16
  • 28
  • 34
  • 45
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »