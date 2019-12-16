News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

'That process of reform is still far from complete' - FAI board members meet Ministers

'That process of reform is still far from complete' - FAI board members meet Ministers
Following a meeting with Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport Shane Ross TD, and Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin TD, at Dáil Éireann are, from left, FAI board member Joseph O'Brien, FAI board member Martin Heraghty, FAI board member Richard Shakespeare, FAI board member David Moran, FAI lead executive Paul Cooke, and FAI board member John Finnegan. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, December 16, 2019 - 09:34 PM

The government has said that there are still reformations needed in the Football Association of Ireland before the body gets its State funding back.

Sport Minister Shane Ross and Minister of State Brendan Griffin met with five directors of the FAI and the soccer governing body's vice president Paul Cooke, with their financial advisers from Grant Thornton, in Leinster House.

The Ministers reiterated that the FAI is in a dark place, the brand has been damaged and much work needs to be done, according to a statement from the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport this evening.

Minister Ross and Griffin said that “The KOSI report stated that an unreformed FAI was unfit to receive government funding.

That process of reform is still far from complete.

"The government cannot provide direct financial support to the FAI. We are finalising a mechanism to get our youth field programme funding to the front line.

"Our priorities are players at every level, staff in the organisation, volunteers across the country and supporters.

The department say that in the meeting, which lasted over an hour, the following points were agreed:

  • The FAI directors accepted the need for all previous directors to exit
  • The FAI directors accepted the need for a full change of culture in the organisation
  • The FAI directors accepted the need for the independent Chair and directors to be appointed urgently
  • The FAI directors accepted the need for the appointment of an independent CEO without undue delay

The Board of the Football Association of Ireland thanked Ministers Ross and Griffin for what they called "an open and honest meeting".

“The talks were constructive,” said Cooke afterwards. “We outlined our position as regards the current financial situation at the FAI, our ongoing governance reforms and culture change and where we go from here.

“We look forward to engaging further with the Ministers and the Department of Sport as we agree on the next steps.”

READ MORE

Fine Gael lodges fresh complaint against Lisa Chambers in 'vote-gate' controversy

More on this topic

Dempsey ends FAI board bid ahead of crunch Ross meetingDempsey ends FAI board bid ahead of crunch Ross meeting

Paddy Dempsey to join FAI boardPaddy Dempsey to join FAI board

Sports Minister to meet with board of FAI for 'urgent meeting'Sports Minister to meet with board of FAI for 'urgent meeting'

FAI to meet with Shane Ross and Brendan Griffin next weekFAI to meet with Shane Ross and Brendan Griffin next week


TOPIC: fai

More in this Section

UCC launches Ireland's first LGBT+ history courseUCC launches Ireland's first LGBT+ history course

An 'enormous amount' at stake over state appeal on Graham Dwyer phone data ruling, court hearsAn 'enormous amount' at stake over state appeal on Graham Dwyer phone data ruling, court hears

Patrick Quirke given until October to appeal Bobby 'Mr Moonlight' Ryan murder convictionPatrick Quirke given until October to appeal Bobby 'Mr Moonlight' Ryan murder conviction

Doherty: Martin pushing for election because he has lost control and doesn't like itDoherty: Martin pushing for election because he has lost control and doesn't like it


Lifestyle

There's something under the tree for all kinds of podcast listeners, young and old, this Christmas.Podcast Corner: Let Robbie entertain you on new podcast

Helen O’Callaghan hears how children’s charity helps familiesHow Christmas is made special for the children at LauraLynn hospice

A twenty-first celebration led to a big day out for Áine O’Callaghan and Gerard Nagle.Wedding of the Week: Roman holiday leads to wedding proposal for Áine and Gerard

Growing up in Cork, Stephen Bradley dreamed of becoming an actor.This Much I Know: Writer and Director Stephen Bradley

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 14, 2019

  • 11
  • 17
  • 24
  • 29
  • 30
  • 47
  • 38

Full Lotto draw results »