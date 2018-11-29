'Thank you for being a lifesaver!': Limerick woman brings second person back from the brink

A Limerick woman has described how she has saved a man whose heart stopped, almost four years to the day from when she saved a boy whose heart stopped six times in succession.

Amanda Begley, 24, had kept 12-year-old Glen Carey alive after his heart stopped when he collapsed outside her home in Southill, Limerick, on November 19, 2014.

Amanda Begley has saved two people in four years.

Almost four years to the day, on November 18 last, Ms Begley massaged a man’s heart back to working order after it stopped while he suffered a seizure at a music festival.

Speaking from Perth, Australia, where she performed her latest heroics, Ms Begley said she was shocked that “it has happened twice”.

“It’s mad...it’s crazy... I’m still trying to take it all in...I still can’t get my head around it,” she added.

Ms Begley travelled to Australia two weeks ago to begin a working holiday.

She explained the moment she jumped in to save the man: “He just basically had a fit and the hospital said his brain couldn’t handle it, so then it started affecting his heart, and his heart stopped.”

Everyone thought he was messing at first, and then I looked, and I saw his face... I knew he wasn’t messing.

The quick-thinking hero who is trained in CPR, said she immediately knew the man was in trouble when his face turned “purple”.

“I moved a table to the side and (put) him on his back and did CPR. He (regained consciousness) then but when he woke up his whole body was tense and he couldn’t speak.”

The man, who does not wish to be identified, was taken to hospital by ambulance for a series of medical tests, and has luckily made a full recovery.

Afterwards, the man’s girlfriend messaged Ms Begley: “Girl honestly thank you thank you thank you so much for everything you did honestly we will never be able to repay for what you have done!”

“U actually saved his life girl he wouldn't be here only for you!”

“Your an absolute legend thanks so much love you girl.”

The happy couple also visited Ms Begley and presented her with a box of chocolates, flowers, and a balloon that included an emotional message of thanks which read: “Thank you for being a lifesaver!!!”

Ms Begley said she is now considering a career as a paramedic.

“The ambulance came and took him away for tests and he had to go and see a doctor to get more tests but he’s fine now,” she said.

“His heart was stopped. His brain couldn’t handle the fit, so it started affecting his heart, the hospital said.”

It’s crazy. If I wasn’t there he would have been dead. My mother is saying I was definitely put here for a reason and that I should go into (the ambulance service).

Ms Begley said she didn’t think she would have reacted as quickly again after she was suddenly called upon to save Glen Carey’s life four years previously.

“After it happened with Glen, I swore to myself I’d never do anything like it again, because I was a bit traumatised after it,” she said.

“But when I was put on the spot the other day, and I knew I could just do something about (the situation), so I said to myself ‘just do it’.”

“Obviously I’m happy I did do it. I might actually look into (a paramedic job). I’m currently on a working holiday, so to get my student visa I might do something along the lines of paramedic work,” she added.