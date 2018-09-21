Home»Breaking News»ireland

TG4 apologises after clip shows caravan kicked off cliff

Friday, September 21, 2018 - 07:03 AM

TG4 has apologised a after clip before the news on Wednesday showed a caravan being kicked off a cliff into the sea.

It came just hours after a woman died after the caravan she was in was blown off a cliff onto a beach near Clifden in Galway during Storm Ali.

The woman, Elvira Ferraii from Switzerland, was staying at the Clifden ecoBeach Camping and Caravan Park when a severe gust took her caravan over the side and down onto a beach.

TG4 apologised for the 'ident' which was shown just minutes before a news report on the incident.

The Irish language station said it was auto-scheduled and only ran once.

The caravan which was blown off a Galway cliff during Storm Ali


