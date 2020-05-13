News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
CORONAVIRUS

Testing targets expected to be met as consideration given to broadening case definition

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, May 13, 2020 - 08:26 AM

More than 44,000 Covid-19 tests have been carried out here in the past week.

3.3% of those came back from the lab as positive for the virus.

Testing capacity now stands at 90,000 plus per week, with a target of 105,000 expected to be hit on Monday.

Chairman of the Covid-19 Expert Advisory Group, Cillian de Gascun, says the extra capacity in the system means they can once again look at broadening the criteria for testing.

"We're learning more about the disease all the time so there are less common symptoms or new symptoms that we are associating with the infection," said Mr de Gascun.

"Anecdotally, we know maybe some GPs are not referring those forward because they're not strictly speaking within the case definition.

"We are keen to broaden that out. We are keen to test more.

"We want to drive down that positivity rate."

