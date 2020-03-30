Testing back underway at coronavirus test centre in Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Testing is back underway at all four coronavirus test centres in the Cork and Kerry region.

This includes Páirc Uí Chaoimh, the biggest coronavirus test centre in the country.

A spokesperson for Cork-Kerry Community Healthcare confirmed there were no tests cancelled over the weekend, despite the closure of the centre.

This was because all referred patients had been seen to.

In a statement, Cork-Kerry Community Healthcare said: "Due to the level of testing our staff carried out last week and over the weekend, as of last Saturday we were up-to-date with testing of referrals in this region (ie Cork and Kerry). No appointments at any of our four test centres were cancelled over the weekend, and the centres operated as planned and scheduled."

All patients referred for testing by their GPs by "close of business on Sunday" have been offered appointments for today.

"Testing is underway at all four of our centres today to deal with this small number of referrals," the spokesperson said.

We have sufficient test kits to be able to offer appointments to anyone referred for a test by close of business today. We are currently offering these people appointments for tomorrow, Tuesday.

Earlier: Páirc Uí Chaoimh Covid-19 test centre to reopen today

The coronavirus test centre at Cork's Páirc Uí Chaoimh is expected to reopen later today.

The facility was closed yesterday.

This was due to a lack of test kits but also as the centre was "up-to-date on referrals in the Cork and Kerry area".

It is understood that new referral appointments will be issued this morning and this will result in the facility reopening.

HSE head of communications, Paul Connors, yesterday said the site was closed due to the "availability of testing kits".

“They will be up and running very soon — as in, tomorrow is my understanding,” he said at a HSE press briefing yesterday.

A HSE spokesperson later added there was "limited tested nationally" yesterday due a shortage of testing materials. Additional test kits were due to be made available yesterday evening for distribution.

The facility at Páirc Uí Chaoimh opened last week and is currently the biggest in the country, capable of handling 1,000 tests per day for people referred by their GP.

HSE officials yesterday confirmed that more than 33,000 people have been tested since March 16.

There are approximately 5,000 people being tested every day and there are now 10,700 people waiting for a test, as well as 4,000 people waiting for an appointment for one.

This is in light of the change in testing requirements imposed early last week, which now requires people to display two symptoms, such as a fever and a cough, instead of just one.

The HSE has secured 60,000 test kits and is expecting another 100,000 each week going forward.

Including Páirc Uí Chaoimh, there are now 46 testing centres operational and six more to come on stream next week.