Testing and tracing to be focus of Covid-19 committee's first session with Dr Holohan

The Oireachtas special committee on Covid-19 will hear from the Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan next Tuesday.

The new committee, which met for the first time today, will be chaired by Independent TD Michael McNamara, after beating Sinn Féin's David Cullinane in a ballot for the position.

The committee is to review the Government's response to the pandemic, and how Ireland will re-emerge from the Covid-19 lockdown and restart the economy.

The 19-strong committee met in a socially distanced Dáil chamber to nominate the chair, before going into private session which lasted a number of hours, and did not reopen to the public.

Some who attended the committee described the early stages as "a revolving door" with " continual differences of opinion" but eventually landed on a general consensus on three sectors that need to be examined: Testing and tracing, nursing homes and residential facilities, and reopening the economy.

In the first session which will be carried out in two, two-hour long blocs next Tuesday, they will hear from Paul Reid, Chief Executive Officer of the HSE, as well as CMO Dr Tony Holohan and Jim Breslin secretary general from the Department of Health to discuss testing and tracing.

Testing and tracing were chosen due to the "urgency" the situation requires, People Before Profit TD Brid Smith said that the "reopening the economy and getting people back to work will be dangerous and pointless" if the State does not have the ability to readily identify those with the virus, and those who may have come into contact with them.

David Cullinane added that the group want to hear directly from the CMO about the capacity needed to reopen the economy safely.

"We will be focusing on the testing and tracing capacity and immediate issues facing us in those sectors in the here and now," he said.

Central to the issue will be the capacity of the State to test, trace and isolate, we need to find out if our capacity is adequate, have they capacity to carry out what we should be, and if we don't have that capacity, how damaging will that be?

"There will also be more scoping out of what they need in order to manage phased reopening."

The second session will cover the response to the outbreak in nursing homes and other residential settings, with representatives from Nursing Homes Ireland as well as the HSE coming before the committee.

The third will focus on re-opening the economy, with a focus on the construction sector, in which representatives from the Irish Business and Employers Confederation (IBEC), the Construction Industry Federation, the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) and the Irish Congress of Trade Unions, will appear.

It's understood the representatives will be asked how they plan to get staff back to work safely, and how these new working protocols will be monitored.

Only two nominations for chair were put forward in Mr McNamara, nominated by Green Party TD Ossian Smyth and David Cullinane, despite previous rumours that Social Democrats co-leader Roisin Shortall and Fianna Fáil's John McGuinness would also be nominated.

The committee went to a vote for the position, with Mr Cullinane receiving six votes in his favour, 12 against, and Mr McNamara abstaining.

Mr McNamara, a former Labour TD, said it was a "great honor" to be elected to the position and wanted proceedings to be as "collegiate a manner as possible".