Tesco recalling four own brand drinks due to fermentation

Tesco is recalling four of its own brand drinks over fears the bottles could explode.

The supermarket is recalling four batches of 750ml Tesco Finest Fruits Presse due to fermentation.

A statement on the Food Safety Authority of Ireland website reads: "As a precautionary measure Tesco is initiating a recall of four flavours of Tesco Finest Fruit Presse 750ml (best before end March 2020) due to fermentation.

"No other Tesco products are affected by this recall. Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores."

The four flavours of drinks being recalled are:

Finest Sparkling Valencia Orange & Passion Fruit Presse 750ml

Finest Sicilian Lemon & Mint Presse 750ml

Finest Raspberry & Pomegranate Presse 750ml

Finest Apple & Elderflower Presse 750ml

The FSAI said: "Consumers are advised not to consume the implicated products.

"Tesco is advising its customers to return the product to their nearest store for a full refund."