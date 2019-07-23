News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Tesco recalling four own brand drinks due to fermentation

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, July 23, 2019 - 09:35 PM

Tesco is recalling four of its own brand drinks over fears the bottles could explode.

The supermarket is recalling four batches of 750ml Tesco Finest Fruits Presse due to fermentation.

A statement on the Food Safety Authority of Ireland website reads: "As a precautionary measure Tesco is initiating a recall of four flavours of Tesco Finest Fruit Presse 750ml (best before end March 2020) due to fermentation.

"No other Tesco products are affected by this recall. Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores."

The four flavours of drinks being recalled are:

  • Finest Sparkling Valencia Orange & Passion Fruit Presse 750ml
  • Finest Sicilian Lemon & Mint Presse 750ml
  • Finest Raspberry & Pomegranate Presse 750ml
  • Finest Apple & Elderflower Presse 750ml

The FSAI said: "Consumers are advised not to consume the implicated products.

"Tesco is advising its customers to return the product to their nearest store for a full refund."

