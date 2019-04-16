NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Tesco 'curtailing' deliveries due to 'several incidents' in West Tallaght

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, April 16, 2019 - 08:27 AM

Tesco has suspended shopping deliveries to West Tallaght in Dublin.

It follows reports that drivers have been attacked, robbed and even shot at, by youths armed with a pellet gun.

Tesco Ireland says there have been several incidents of anti-social behaviour in the area and that it would be "curtailing deliveries".

The company says it appreciates the inconvenience caused but it has taken the move to protect its colleagues and its customers.

It is unclear when, or if, deliveries will resume.

A statement from Tesco read:

From time to time we may curtail services in an area for a period of time due to incidents of anti-social behaviour in order to protect our colleagues and our customers.

At present following several incidents, we are curtailing deliveries in a small number of areas in West Tallaght with an alternative collection option open to customers at Clondalkin and Naas.

While we appreciate the inconvenience caused, the safety of our colleagues and customers is of paramount importance.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Charlie O'Connor says it is a service that people in the community really rely on.

"There have been a number of attacks on Tesco drivers in recent times and that's just not good enough," said Mr O'Connor.

"The point is that this deprives the community - a vulnerable community - of an essential service because the Tesco drivers have been providing an excellent service to the community.

"We must ask the gardaí to do all they can to stop this activity."

READ MORE

Man, 20s, dies after collision between car and truck

More on this topic

Watford boss Gracia baffled by Troy Deeney’s red card in Arsenal defeat

Thieves use digger to steal cash machine from shop wall

We have to perform better, it’s our duty – Zidane demands more from Real players

Man, 20s, dies after collision between car and truck

KEYWORDS

TescoTallaght

More in this Section

M7 motorway upgrades to miss planned finishing date

Lead levels in some water samples across the country over the legal limit

Drivers warned of hazardous conditions as weather warnings remain in place

Children's Minister announces €3m fund for creches who sign up to National Childcare Scheme


Lifestyle

Making Cents: State grants for renewable energy lead to savings

The rise of the wine hotel: 5 of the best locations to taste test this new travel trend

Walk a mile in their slippers: Do ‘pyjama girls’ really merit a place in Irish society?

Celina Buckley is bringing Irish mythology to children’s books

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 13, 2019

    • 6
    • 7
    • 17
    • 24
    • 27
    • 44
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »