NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Terms of reference compiled for review group into running of Waterford hosptial mortuary

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, May 22, 2019 - 01:26 PM

The terms of reference and membership of a review group into the running of University Hospital Waterford mortuary has been compiled.

The hospital has been at the centre of controversy for the last month after pathologists warned of cramped conditions.

They claimed deceased bodies were placed in the corridor where they risked leaking.

The report is expected to be finished by September, when it will be given to the Department of Health.

A tender has been issued by the HSE to build a new mortuary at Waterford University Hospital.

The warning came in the form of a letter last month by four consultant pathologists.

They said the controversy had caused "unspeakable trauma" to the families of those who have died.

The letter, first reported in the Waterford News and Star, also raised concerns over the lack of sufficient refrigeration at UHW were raised with the head of the South-South-West Hospital Group in October.

READ MORE

Murder investigation launched as body of man in his 20s discovered beside car off M1

More on this topic

Calls for independent inquiry into mortuary facilities at Waterford hospital

'The whole of Ireland needs to know about this' - Parent of acid attack victim speaks out

'Disgraceful': Vicky Phelan slams response to mortuary conditions at University Hospital Waterford

No clarity on 'interim arrangements' to address conditions at Waterford hospital mortuary

More in this Section

Two arrested and firearm recovered in garda operation in Dublin

Family or murdered Irish man, Jason Corbett, expecting outcome of case appeal soon

72,000 women still waiting for CervicalCheck smear-test results

Gardaí investigating after shots fired in Dublin


Lifestyle

From snail facials to blood moisturiser: the strangest things people have done for their skin

Thrill of the grill: 7 reds to fire-up the taste buds this barbecue season

How to make Selina Periampillai’s sunny-side-up egg, chicken and pak choi rice bowl

How to make Selina Periampillai’s Maldivian tuna curry

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 18, 2019

    • 1
    • 7
    • 9
    • 18
    • 22
    • 33
    • 17

Full Lotto draw results »