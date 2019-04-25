Terminally-ill Take That fan to have her dream come true after online appeal

A terminally-ill mother of two who has been a life-long Take That fan will have her dream to see them play live one last time come true.

Tina Potts, from Wicklow, has been given a 30% chance of living until Christmas as she fights ovarian cancer.

Tina, who is now confined to a wheelchair because of her crippling illness, had bought standing tickets for next week’s concerts prior to becoming so unwell but found out that the disability section in the 3Arena was full.

Thanks to her friend Laura Ryan, whom she met while standing in a queue to see them on RTÉ’s Late Late Show decades ago, her devastation about not being able to go has turned to utter excitement.

Laura launched a Twitter campaign in a bid to raise awareness of what was happening to her friend in the hope band members, their management, or officials from the 3Arena would step in to help.

The 40-year-old’s cancer was diagnosed at a late stage due to suffering symptoms including fatigue, bloating, bowel changes, and a build-up of fluid in her abdomen.

Tina, from the village of Newtownmountkennedy, was diagnosed in December 2017 after being rushed to A&E with severe stomach pains. While there she was told by doctors she had the late stages of the disease which was resistant to chemotherapy.

She's currently in hospital undergoing chemotherapy and has been quite ill as a result.

After hearing the good news about the tickets, Laura explained: “MCD emailed me after someone working with them saw the Twitter campaign to help her. Now they are swapping her standing tickets for wheelchair accessible ones and put her on their guest list. I’m so happy for Tina.”

Her husband Johnny Harris added: "I’m delighted (with the news). It’ll be the last time she gets to see them but hopefully it’ll be the most memorable. Thank you (all) so so much (for your help).”

The Wicklow woman had been promising her now-husband for 13 years she would marry him and they did on Daffodil Day last month, after learning of her devastating diagnosis.

Take That are playing on Monday and Tuesday, April 29 and 30, at the 3Arena as part of their Greatest Hits Live tour.