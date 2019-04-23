Terminally ill Take That fan confined to wheelchair pleads with band's management for accessible tickets

A terminally-ill mother of two who has been a life-long Take That fan is pleading with the band’s management to help her see them live in concert at the 3Arena.

Tina Potts, from Co Wicklow, has been given a 30% chance of living until Christmas as she fights ovarian cancer.

The 40-year-old’s cancer was diagnosed at a late stage due to unusual symptoms, which included fatigue, bloating, bowel changes and a build-up of fluid in her abdomen.

Tina, who has been urging women to get themselves checked by medics for peace of mind, is one the band’s biggest fans and already has her ticket secured but will not be able to see them as hers is for the standing section.

She is now confined to a wheelchair because of her crippling illness and she has found out that the disability section in the 3Arena is full.

She tweeted:

“Please, please can you guys help me meet Take That. I’m out of time to make this childhood dream happen as ovarian cancer sucks.”

Her husband Johnny Harris explained:

My wife has tickets to both Dublin gigs but is now in a wheelchair with terminal ovarian cancer and can’t change (her standing) tickets to disability section as they’re full. She’s a huge fan.

Tina is a huge fan and has Take That tattoos, a bedroom covered in posters and has never missed any of their tours.

Due to phenomenal demand, a second date was added to Take That’s performance at the 3Arena. The band are playing on Sunday and Monday, April 29 and 30 as part of their Greatest Hits Live tour.

@OfficialMarkO Hi Mark, my wife has terminal ovarian cancer, her condition has worsened, she has tickets to both Dublin gigs but as she’s now in a wheelchair she can’t use them and will now miss the gigs cos they’re sold out? Can you please help? #gettinapottstoseetakethat— Johnny Harris (@UniquelySimilar) April 20, 2019

Cancer awareness advocate Vicky Phelan has now rowed in to help Tina see her idols and is also calling on concert and venue management to help.

Vicky also took to Twitter saying, “Please please help Tina to make it to the Take That concert. She is terminally I'll and is running out of time.”

The Wicklow woman’s two sons Philip, 19, and Elliot, 10, had been promising her now husband for 13 years she would marry him and they did on Daffodil Day last month, after learning of her devastating diagnoses and to raise awareness of the disease.

Tina, from the village of Newtownmountkennedy, was diagnosed in December 2017 after being rushed to A&E with severe stomach pains.

While there she was told by doctors she had the late stages of the disease which was resistant to chemotherapy.

Please please help Tina @legohousewinner to make it to the Take That concert. She is terminally I'll and is running out of time @3ArenaDublin @takethat https://t.co/bZaIZwjaff— Vicky Phelan (@PhelanVicky) April 22, 2019

People have reacted to Tina’s and Johnny’s Tweets with one Twitter user saying:

“Get that lady there. And I think every fan wants to see her,” and another adding: “ I totally agree! After seeing the disaster at Notre Dame in Paris, makes me realise how important it is to do as much as we can! Like this case for example!”

Despite her illness, Tina is determined to keep her memory alive and has made memory boxes full of photos, birthday cards and letters filled with advice for her sons, the eldest of which has special needs.