Terminally ill dad has medical card revoked twice

A father-of-three with terminal cancer is fighting for an explanation from the HSE as to why his medical card has been revoked twice since his diagnosis.

John Wall, 48, from Quin, Co Clare, is entitled to a medical card without a means test as his stage four prostate cancer is certified as incurable. But it was first cancelled after six months and later, when he appealed that decision, cancelled again after two months.

"I've given them plenty of time and every opportunity to give me an answer. Maybe there is an explanation but I'm entitled to hear it. People deserve clarity," he said.

John finally gave the HSE an ultimatum late last week, warning that if he did not get an explanation, he would go public. He told his story on Twitter at the weekend and was amazed by the reaction.

"I had a feeling I wasn't the only one getting the run-around like this and the reaction proves it," he said.

Some of the stories are terrible. I'm lucky in that I'm well at the moment, financially I'm ok as I've had a good job and I'm bolshie about these kinds of things but others are not in a position to fight back.

John's story also elicited a response from the HSE which, on Twitter, promised him he would be contacted on Monday about his situation. "I'm looking forward to that," he said.

In the past, anyone given a terminal diagnosis was entitled to apply for a medical card to be granted within 24 hours. It was not means-tested but it was reviewable after six months.

After campaigning by patient groups who argued it created distress for patients to have to prove they were still terminal, that review was extended to 18 months. In 2014, Leo Varadkar, then health minister, announced the requirement for reviews was being dropped.

Hi John, someone from the National Medical Card Unit will be in touch with you on Monday morning to sort this out. Will DM you for details. Ben — HSE Ireland (@HSELive) July 21, 2019

Mr Wall, an air traffic controller, was diagnosed in July 2017. He got his card in September 2017 but only for six months. It was later extended but only for two months.

"There's the HSE, the medical card unit and the department and it's like the left hand doesn't know what the right is doing," he said.

John became friends with local woman and cervical cancer campaigner, Laura Brennan, who died last March.

"I'm not just doing this for me but for others like me. Laura inspired me to do that," he said.