Terence Flanagan becomes second TD to leave Renua and return to Fine Gael

Saturday, November 17, 2018 - 08:14 AM

A former Fine Gael TD who quit the party in a row over abortion is set to run for them in the local elections.

Terence Flanagan left Fine Gael in a row over the Protection of Life During Pregnancy Bill and joined Renua before losing his seat in 2016.

He was selected during the week to run in the Donaghmeade ward in Dublin in next year's local elections.

He is the second Renua rebel to be welcomed back into Fine Gael after Billy Timmins was added to the general election slate in Co Wicklow.

It has prompted more speculation that the third person who left the party to found Renua, Lucinda Creighton, may be welcomed back to run in the European elections.

(left to right) Peter Mathews, Billy Timmins and Terence Flanagan.


