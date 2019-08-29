News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Tent city created outside Dublin council HQ to highlight homelessness

Tent city created outside Dublin council HQ to highlight homelessness
Tents during a visual protest to highlight the number of tents popping up around the city due to the ongoing homelessness emergency outside the Dublin City Council Civic Office. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, August 29, 2019 - 02:14 PM

A local councillor has created a tent city outside the offices of Dublin City Council to highlight the plight of the homeless.

Anthony Flynn, the founder and chief executive of Inner City Helping Homeless (ICHH) who was recently elected to the council, put up 16 tents on Wood Quay after his charity reported a marked increase in the number of people living in tents over the last several months.

ICHH carries out outreach work seven nights a week advocating for rough sleepers and helping them get off the streets and into hostels.

We're going into the winter months now and we're going to have the same problem that we have year on year. We're going to see more people die

On Monday, the group said it had recorded the highest ever number of rough sleepers in one night with 238 people on the streets – a number Mr Flynn said is directly linked to the lack of available hostel beds and affordable housing in the city.

Government figures for June showed there were 10,172 homeless people in Ireland, made up of 6,497 adults and 3,675 children, but charities argue the actual figure is far higher as certain groups are not considered in the statistics.

Speaking on Wood Quay, Mr Flynn said: “We have a serious issue in regards to rough sleepers in the city.

“The problem keeps increasing, we have a situation where there’s a 28% increase in the amount of tents that have popped up in the last five months.

“Overall there’s about 40% of those that are being counted as rough sleepers who are sleeping in tents.

“We’ve the working homeless in tents now at the moment.

“We’re sending a message to the council today that we need an adequate response to this, we’ve seen in European counterparts such as Helsinki, they’ve basically eradicated homelessness.

“In Ireland we’re maintaining and sustaining homelessness, it’s a major problem, hundreds of millions of euros are being spent by this building behind us and they’re not producing results in regards to ending the problem.

Tent city created outside Dublin council HQ to highlight homelessness

“We have systemic failure across the board at the moment, we have lots of money being spent by NGOs and others that are not coming together, we need proper rehabilitation programmes, mental health supports and we just don’t have the joined up thinking at the moment.”

ICHH believes the increase in tents is due to the lack of available hostel beds in the city, and the issue of drug use and safety in some hostels keeps people away, especially if they are currently in a drug rehabilitation programme.

Mr Flynn added: “We’ve a lack of couples’ beds, meaning male and females can’t go into units together, and that also forces people to sleep out.

“We’re going into the winter months now and we’re going to have the same problem that we have year on year.

“We’re going to see more people die, like we’ve seen in previous winters, when we see working people now camping out in tents, people can’t pay rent and are being forced on to the street, it’s an epidemic.”

A Dublin City Council spokesman said: “We are acutely aware of the difficulties faced by people who have no option but to access homeless services.

“The Dublin Regional Homeless Executive (DRHE) strongly believes that there is no need for any individual who experiences homelessness to live in a tent, nor does the DRHE provide funding to services that distribute tents to people who are homeless.

“We do not want sheltering in tents to become normalised and we are actively working with our Outreach Service, An Garda Siochana and Dublin City Council’s Public Domain Unit to prevent this.”- Press Association

READ MORE

‘You never felt safe’: Homeless couple recall life on streets of Dublin

More on this topic

‘You never felt safe’: Homeless couple recall life on streets of Dublin‘You never felt safe’: Homeless couple recall life on streets of Dublin

Cork tented village: 'We look after each other, look out for each other...it’s our sanctuary’Cork tented village: 'We look after each other, look out for each other...it’s our sanctuary’

Plan to encourage homeless people to relocate out of DublinPlan to encourage homeless people to relocate out of Dublin

Michelin star chef answers charity's call after 'explosion in the amount of homeless in Cork'Michelin star chef answers charity's call after 'explosion in the amount of homeless in Cork'

TOPIC: Homelessness

More in this Section

Councillors call on government to act on ‘new working homeless’Councillors call on government to act on ‘new working homeless’

Gardaí appeal for witnesses to 'serious sexual assault' in Cork cityGardaí appeal for witnesses to 'serious sexual assault' in Cork city

French fishing boat detained off Cork coastFrench fishing boat detained off Cork coast

Almost 79,000 Irish passports issued to people in the UK in first half of 2019Almost 79,000 Irish passports issued to people in the UK in first half of 2019


Lifestyle

The research suggests that protein post-workout drinks don’t actually make that much difference to your muscles.A new study says protein shakes might not be the best choice for exercise recovery – so what is?

Well, normal service was certainly restored after last year’s scorching anomaly and so when we park up by Long Strand — a pit stop on our way home from much further west where the default setting has been monsoon — a hefty ‘breeze’ may have the surf roiling and boiling but it’s also strong enough to send clouds scudding across the sky, allowing a feisty late-afternoon sun to radiate down a rare transfusion of Vitamin D.The Fish Basket: Is this restaurant one of West Cork's best kept secrets?

Want to escape the crowds on your next trip? These gems are as hidden as can be, says Luke Rix-Standing.We found the least-visited country on each continent – here’s why you should go

As let’s face it routines and schedules mostly go out the window during the summer months.Mum's the word: A study in getting us all ready to slot back into the school routine

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 28, 2019

  • 1
  • 8
  • 10
  • 35
  • 37
  • 42
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »