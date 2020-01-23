News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Tender process to reinstate CCTV

Tender process to reinstate CCTV
By Elaine Keogh
Thursday, January 23, 2020 - 05:00 AM

Louth County Council has confirmed it is engaged in a tender process for reinstatement of CCTV for the Moneymore area in Drogheda.

Moneymore is one of the areas in the town that has been impacted by the gang feud and an inter-agency committee on Moneymore was formed last year in response to the feud.

The committee is chaired by the chief executive of Louth County Council, Joan Martin, and the membership is from a range of local statutory and development agencies.

It met again in recent days following the escalation of violence in the town.

Ms Martin said: “Tragically, the Drogheda feud has escalated with devastating impact, and has cost the lives of three people.

"The reputation of Drogheda has also suffered and we need to work together to support and implement actions to repair this damage.”

When the agency was formed last year, there was a commitment given that local agencies would work collaboratively to deliver on a series of actions that would improve people’s experience of living in the area.

A number of those actions have been acted on and yesterday Ms Martin said:

“A commitment was also given to the Moneymore community that CCTV would be reintroduced in the area.

Louth County Council is currently engaged in a tender process for the awarding of a contract to reinstate CCTV into Moneymore and other areas, and provision to fund this scheme is with the Government. Priority is being attached to this important action.

The committee also agreed to increase monitoring a nd implementation of the actions identified by the committee., based on the concerns of local residents.

In a statement, the agency said that at the meeting, Garda Chief Supt Christy Mangan said he was satisfied with the level of policing resources at his disposal, and said that An Garda Síochána will continue to provide effective policing for the people of Drogheda.

However, he said that in addition to policing, inter-agency work and collaboration in areas such as infrastructure improvements, community development initiatives, educational opportunities, peer education training, supporting families, counselling, and the provision of drugs services were also required to reduce the impacts and instances of feuding.

The agencies who are involved in the inter-agency collaboration include the Health Service Executive, (Social Inclusion Unit) Louth Meath Education Training Board, the Probation Services, North East Region Drugs and Alcohol Task Force, Tusla, Louth Leader Partnership Company, An Garda Síochána, and Louth County Council.

More on this topic

Keane Mulready-Woods murder: Gardaí speaking to residents as Taoiseach to visit DroghedaKeane Mulready-Woods murder: Gardaí speaking to residents as Taoiseach to visit Drogheda

Drogheda taxi driver injured in shooting says social media accusations 'messing' with his lifeDrogheda taxi driver injured in shooting says social media accusations 'messing' with his life

Gardaí investigating after man shot in DroghedaGardaí investigating after man shot in Drogheda

Shots fired at house in DroghedaShots fired at house in Drogheda


CCTVTOPIC: Drogheda

More in this Section

Rory Best believes he was ‘pawn’ in Belfast rape trialRory Best believes he was ‘pawn’ in Belfast rape trial

Varadkar opens door to grand coalition with Fianna FáilVaradkar opens door to grand coalition with Fianna Fáil

'The north side has been left down,' says Labour's John Maher on Cork canvass'The north side has been left down,' says Labour's John Maher on Cork canvass

No Lotto winner - jackpot heads for €7.5mNo Lotto winner - jackpot heads for €7.5m


Lifestyle

Dr Sarah Miller is the CEO of Dublin’s Rediscovery Centre, the national centre for the Circular Economy in Ireland. She has a degree in Biotechnology and a PHD in Environmental Science in Waste Conversion Technologies.‘We have to give people positive messages’

When I was pregnant with Joan, I knew she was a girl. We didn’t find out the gender of the baby, but I just knew. Or else, I so badly wanted a girl, I convinced myself that is exactly what we were having.Mum's the Word: I have a confession: I never wanted sons. I wanted daughters

What is it about the teenage years that are so problematic for families? Why does the teenage soul rage against the machine of the adult world?Learning Points: It’s not about the phone, it’s about you and your teen

Judy Collins is 80, and still touring. As she gets ready to return to Ireland, she tells Ellie O’Byrne about the songs that have mattered most in her incredible 60-year career.The songs that matter most to Judy Collins from her 60-year career

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 22, 2020

  • 10
  • 15
  • 19
  • 21
  • 24
  • 37
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »