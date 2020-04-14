Ten further deaths, 85 new positive Covid-19 tests in Northern Ireland on Monday

A further ten people in Northern Ireland diagnosed with coronavirus died yesterday, according today’s daily bulletin from the Public Health Agency (PHA).

The Public Health Agency also confirmed that there were an additional 85 new positive tests for Covid-19 in the North.

These new figures bring the total number of deaths in the region to 134.

The total number of cases in Northern Ireland now stands at 1,967.

To date, 13,905 individuals have been tested for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

