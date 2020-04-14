News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Ten further deaths, 85 new positive Covid-19 tests in Northern Ireland on Monday

By Steven Heaney
Tuesday, April 14, 2020 - 02:25 PM

A further ten people in Northern Ireland diagnosed with coronavirus died yesterday, according today’s daily bulletin from the Public Health Agency (PHA).

The Public Health Agency also confirmed that there were an additional 85 new positive tests for Covid-19 in the North.

These new figures bring the total number of deaths in the region to 134.

The total number of cases in Northern Ireland now stands at 1,967.

To date, 13,905 individuals have been tested for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department - if this is not possible, phone 112 or 999 and in a medical emergency (if you have severe symptoms) phone 112 or 999

