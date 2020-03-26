Temporary mortuary facilities being arranged for Covid-19 fatalities

Temporary mortuary facilities are being arranged after reported concerns from undertakers over an expected significant rise in fatalities from the deadly coronavirus.

Officials at government buildings confirmed this morning that these preparations were underway to prepare for the surge in virus cases expected in the days and weeks ahead.

Up to 170 Irish citizens who were stranded in Australia are also due to arrive back on Irish soil today as emergency flights continue to be arranged around the globe.

Speaking at government buildings, Department of Taoiseach assistant secretary general Elizabeth Canavan said: “We are still, largely, in the preparation phase – getting the country ready and putting the necessary infrastructure in place, in particular the medical infrastructure, to deal with the surge when it comes.

“As part of this work, we are also preparing for the wider consequences of the surge including the deeply sensitive issue of temporary mortuary facilities.

“A group of senior officials from across government and relevant agencies is working together on this matter and is guided and informed by the need for compassion and care for the families who will be affected.”

While the death toll from the virus in Ireland is nine so far, health officials are expecting fatality numbers to rise significantly in the weeks ahead.

Ms Canavan also confirmed that a group of 170 citizens, including medics, from Perth, Australia, would arrive home today.

Separately, RTÉ TV is preparing to air lessons into the homes pupils out of school and education services.

The so-called 'home school hub' will “provide young viewers with daily lessons that aim to build on and support the remote education already being provided by dedicated teachers all across the country,” said Ms Canavan.

From next Monday, children will be able to watch or download and engage with curriculum-based content, project work and activities at home on RTÉ 2, RTÉ player and on the station's website.

Useful information The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here

Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;

GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.

ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024