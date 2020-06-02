News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Temperatures to reach 27 degrees today, but heat won't last much longer

Temperatures to reach 27 degrees today, but heat won't last much longer
By Greg Murphy
Tuesday, June 02, 2020 - 10:24 AM

Temperatures are set to soar for one last day this week as the mercury is expected to reach 27 degrees in parts today.

Met Eireann said: “Today will start mostly dry and sunny and most places will stay dry throughout.

“Very warm again in most areas with top temperatures of 22 to 27C, highest over Leinster and Munster.

“However it will be cooler in the north and west with highs of 15 to 20C or even cooler along the coast.

"Patchy cloud in the northwest will bring showers there by evening.

“Winds will be light at first, become moderate northwesterly later.”

READ MORE

Hosepipe ban 'increasingly likely'; temps to hit 27C today

However, there will be a change to the weather on Wednesday, with cooler and breezier conditions expected.

Temperatures have been in the mid-20s across the country over the past couple of days.

Rainfall is expected to be low, with most areas to only get three millimetres over the next week, while parts of the northwest will get up to 12 millimetres.

Meanwhile, Irish Water said it was "increasingly likely" a hosepipe ban would be required across the country, as demand for water surged by 20% and the drought worsened.

Sixteen of the utility's drinking water schemes are in drought and 38 are at risk of going into drought because of the warm weather.

More on this topic

Hosepipe ban being considered as warm weather continues Hosepipe ban being considered as warm weather continues

Good weather set to continue in Ireland through Bank Holiday weekendGood weather set to continue in Ireland through Bank Holiday weekend

Met Éireann expects hottest day of the year today as temperatures soarMet Éireann expects hottest day of the year today as temperatures soar

Up to 365c/kg reported for steers as beef market picks upUp to 365c/kg reported for steers as beef market picks up


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Weather

More in this Section

Family and friends concerned for man, 42, missing in DublinFamily and friends concerned for man, 42, missing in Dublin

Stormont executive fails to agree position on Brexit extensionStormont executive fails to agree position on Brexit extension

Shielding advice in Northern Ireland to change next week if transmission rate under controlShielding advice in Northern Ireland to change next week if transmission rate under control

Coronavirus cases reach 25,000 as Siptu calls for health worker infection numbersCoronavirus cases reach 25,000 as Siptu calls for health worker infection numbers


Lifestyle

Q. I've lost my libido. I read somewhere that masturbating can help to build it up again. Is that true? Or will it just make me even less interested in sex with my husband?Sex File: My sex drive seems to have disappeared

Ahead of the final episodes this week, Jessie Collins charts Normal People’s phenomenal success — and wonders how we’ll cope without it.Normal People ends tonight - how will we cope when it's all over?

The finale of Normal People is tonight's big drawTuesday TV Highlights : Tears expected as Normal People draws to a close

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 30, 2020

  • 3
  • 13
  • 23
  • 29
  • 33
  • 38
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »