Temperatures to hit 16 degrees with sunny spells due this week

By Steve Neville
Monday, March 25, 2019 - 08:31 AM

With spring well and truly sprung, the country is set for a taste of summer this week.

The week ahead is set to deliver warm temperatures and sunny spells, according to Met Éireann.

The forecaster predicts that Monday will see sunny spells with temperatures hitting 12 degrees.

The evening will cold, but dry with long clear spells.

Tuesday will remain dry with spells of sunshine and top temperatures rising to 11 to 14 degrees.

Tuesday evening will see clear skies with temperatures falling to 0 to 5 degrees.

On Wednesday, temperatures will hit 15 degrees and Met Éireann says it will be "dry and fairly sunny".

Thursday will follow suit with the mercury climbing higher to top temperatures of 16 degrees.

Come Friday, Connacht and Ulster may see light patchy rain but it will be dry and sunny in the rest of the country with temperatures highs of 13 degrees,

Drones sent in to survey impact of seagull infestation

Met Éireann predicts the weekend is shaping up to be "mainly dry and calm with sunny spells" with "temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees".

February saw Ireland bask in unseasonably warm weather to the delight of many.

Valentia weather station recorded a high of 17.2 degrees in Co Kerry, while in Mount Dillon, Co Roscommon a temperature of 17.3 degrees was recorded.

