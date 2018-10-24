Temperatures to drop nationwide for bank holiday weekend

Home»Breaking News»ireland

Wednesday, October 24, 2018 - 09:13 AM
By Denise O’Donoghue

If you're going 'Jazzing' in Cork or cheering on the runners at the Dublin Marathon, make sure to wrap up as temperatures are expected to drop over the bank holiday weekend.

Met Éireann says the nights will be cold this weekend, with frost developing in many areas and a risk of icy patches in places.

Friday will be cold and blustery or windy with sunshine and showers of rain or hail, some of them heavy.

They will be heaviest and most frequent in the west and north.

Highest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees with fresh to strong, gusty north to northwest winds, strongest in coastal areas.

On Friday night, frost will develop in some inland areas as temperatures fall to between 0 and 3 degrees.

Saturday will continue cold with sunshine and showers of rain or hail. A few may be thundery.

Showers will be heaviest and most frequent in coastal counties. They'll be more isolated in inland counties.

Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees with fresh, gusty northerly winds, strong at times in coastal areas.

Sunday will be a bright day with good sunny spells. Showers will mainly affect east and north facing coastal counties. They will be more isolated elsewhere.

Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees with moderate to fresh north to northeast winds.

Bank Holiday Monday will be dry in many areas with sunny spells, the best of these in the east.

It will be cloudier in the west and southwest with rain developing later in the day.

It will continue cold with highest temperatuers of 6 to 10 degrees and moderate to fresh southeast winds.


Weather

