Temperatures set to hit mid-20s ahead of Bank Holiday Weekend

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, May 25, 2020 - 07:16 PM

Temperatures are set to rise into the low to mid-20-degree range this week, in the days leading up to the June Bank Holiday Weekend.

In the meantime, forecasters are expecting it to stay warm and dry for the rest of the week, with people in the east of the country and the midlands enjoying the best of the sunshine.

Alan O'Reilly of Carlow Weather says the best of the springtime sun is going to come later in the week.

"Thursday looks the warmest day, with up to 25 degrees possible, or even touching 26 degrees.

"It may get a bit breezy, and temperatures might drop off a little bit, but they'll pick back up again for the Bank Holiday Weekend.

"It's looking to be warm and settled 'til then, and pick right up."

The fine weather happens as the country goes into its second week of phase one of transition plans away from Covid-19 restrictions, with government indicating that changes to social-distancing and isolation requirements are unlikely.

Weather

