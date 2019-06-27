Temperatures expected to hit 28 degrees as yellow warning comes into effect

A yellow weather warning has come into effect in parts of the west and south today.

Temperatures are expected to hit as high as 28 degrees with people being reminded to take care in the sun and while swimming.

Ireland is experiencing hotter than average temperatures today with temperatures hitting 28 degrees in some parts.

This afternoon will be very warm and sunny in most areas with highest temperatures of 22 to 28 degrees, with highest values in the southwest. In the east it will be cooler due to moderate to fresh easterly winds. The solar UV is very high today. pic.twitter.com/CigsGNheyo — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 27, 2019

A yellow high-temperature warning has come into effect in Galway, Mayo, Cork, Kerry and Limerick and will be in place until 7 this evening.

Met Eireann says the solar UV is very high and people are being advised to wear a strong SPF and to stay out of the direct sunlight

Temperatures are cooler on the East coast with onshore winds.

Dollymount is expected to open to swimmers later today but a summer-long ban is in place at Sandymount and Merrion stands due to wastewater overflow.

Seapoint and the Forty Foot have opened so people are permitted to swim there from this afternoon.

Meanwhile, Germany, Poland and the Czech Republic have all set new national temperature records for June.

A scorching heatwave is escalating across Europe, with a Spanish meteorologist describing the situation as "hell."

More than half of France has been placed on an orange heat alert - the second highest alert - as it braces itself for 40 degrees.

Cathal Nolan, of Midlands Weather Channel, explained what is causing the heatwave.

"The key thing that's really caused this spell of hot weather has been a persistent weather pattern known as an Omega High.

"Essentially what that has done is kept the typical Atlantic weather systems at bay and it's forced a plume of very hot air which would have originated across parts of North Africa, up through the Iberian peninsula, into France and then across to ourselves in Ireland."

With lots of sunshine forecast over the next few days ☀️ remember to protect your skin.#ProtectYourSkin pic.twitter.com/JSegXKHfNM — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 26, 2019

Meanwhile, Water Safety Ireland is warning people to stay safe when swimming in the hot weather today.

Chief executive John Leech said children, especially, should not take any risks.

He said: "We recommend that when lifeguards are on duty to swim in the designated bathing areas, and even when the lifeguards are not on duty.

"These are very safe bathing areas. It means there is a very safe access so you can walk gently into the water up to your depth and back out again."

A swimming ban remains in place at a number of Dublin beaches including Dollymount, Sandycove, Seapoint and the Forty Foot.

Heavy rain earlier this week caused an overspill at the Ringsend treatment plant leading to sewage entering the sea.

Tests results from the effected beaches are due back today with hopes that the ban will be lifted.