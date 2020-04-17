News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Teens charged in connection with theft from 15 cars in Co Cork town

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, April 17, 2020 - 07:33 PM

Two teenagers have been charged in connection with the theft from 15 cars and a van in Co Cork earlier this month.

The juveniles were arrested today after the incident in Kinsale two weekends ago.

They were detained at Bandon Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and have since been charged in connection with the incident.

They are both due to appear before a special sitting of Bandon District Court this evening.

The incident happened in the early hours of April 6.

"Gardaí would again like to remind the public about the need to take all valuables from their vehicles and make sure it is locked at all," a garda spokesperson said.

