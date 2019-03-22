Teenagers who died at Tyrone disco to be buried today

The funerals of the victims of a crush at a St Patrick's Day disco in County Tyrone will take place today.

Three teenagers lost their lives as a result of the incident outside the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown on Sunday.

Seventeen-year-old Morgan Barnard, from Dungannon, will be the first to be laid to rest after a 10am funeral mass in St Patrick’s Church, in the town.

The funeral for 17-year-old Lauren Bullock will take place in St Patrick’s Church in her native Donaghmore.

While the funeral for the youngest victim, 16-year-old Connor Currie from Dungannon, will be held in Saint Malachy’s Church, Edendork at 2pm.

Northern Ireland footballer Niall McGinn, who is from Dungannon, paid tribute to the victims after last night's game:

"It's been very, very sad for my local community and Northern Ireland as well.

"If I can shed any bit of happiness amongst my village hopefully I can do so but (I am) very saddened with the news breaking at home."