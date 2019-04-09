Teenager’s sentencing for ‘upskirting’ pictures of teachers in Co Fermanagh school adjourned

A sentencing hearing for a teenager found guilty of taking “upskirt” pictures of two teachers has been adjourned.

Timothy Boomer, 18, was convicted of five counts of outraging public decency in relation to videos he took as a pupil at a Co Fermanagh school in 2015 and 2016.

Boomer, who was due to be sentenced at Enniskillen courthouse today, appeared in court with his family.

Boomer, who now lives in Wales, was found guilty in February by a panel of magistrates of committing acts of a lewd, obscene and disgusting nature and outraging public decency by making the covert video recordings. Timothy Boomer leaving Enniskillen Youth Court (Niall Carson/PA)

The incidents happened at Enniskillen Royal Grammar School when he was aged 14-15. The offences came to light when he was 16 and he turned 18 during the legal proceedings.

The prosecuting solicitor asked for an adjournment after a number of issues arose in the case relating to victim impact statements and medical reports.

“We are aware that everyone is anxious that finality be brought to the case,” he added.

READ MORE Gardaí investigating alleged attempted abduction of child in Co Kerry

Frank O’Donoghue, defence barrister, opposed the application, saying the case has been “hanging over” his client’s head.

He said Boomer has always accepted his wrongdoing and added that his identity has been “publicly outed”.

“I’m happy to proceed on the basis that they (teachers) were very deeply affected and upset by what happened,” Mr O’Donoghue added.

This young man was 14 and 15 when these offences were committed. This has had an impact on the mental health of the offender.

He said further publicity will also have an effect on Boomer.

He added: “This young man is now studying outside of Ireland, his life has moved on. This case is affecting not just this young man but his family.

“We had the benefit of an extremely comprehensive youth justice report.”

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said he had given detailed consideration to the adjournment request.

“It’s been a difficult case from the start, faced with unusual circumstances. Everyone wants this matter brought to a conclusion,” he added.

He said that given the uncertainty around the victim impact statements, he did not “feel it safe” to proceed with the sentencing.

The sentencing has been adjourned until May 14.

READ MORE Gardaí in Co Donegal on high alert amid recent ATM robberies

- Press Association