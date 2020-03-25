News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Teenagers arrested after high-speed car chase in Cork city

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, March 25, 2020 - 05:36 PM

Three teenagers have been arrested following a high-speed car chase in Cork city this afternoon.

A car crashed into a bus on the South Douglas Road shortly after 3pm as it was being pursued by a garda patrol car which was also damaged in the incident.

After Gardaí pursued the vehicle down Airport Hill onto the South Ring Road, the car clipped off a bus and crashed.

According to gardaí, the teens got out of the stolen car and fled but they were arrested after the officers gave chase.

They were processed under the Juvenile Diversion Programme after they were taken to the Bridewell garda station.

Nobody was injured in the collision, and investigations are ongoing.

