Teenagers arrested after collision between Garda car and 'hot-wired' motorbike

By David Raleigh
Sunday, May 24, 2020 - 12:43 PM

A Limerick teenager is due to appear in court tomorrow following a collision between a garda patrol car and a “hot-wired” motorcycle.

Gardaí said two male youths, aged 17 and 16, were arrested in the early hours of Saturday morning in connection with the incident.

Two youths who fled the scene on foot were arrested by gardaí.

A Garda spokesman said: “Two male youths were arrested by gardaí after a motorcycle they were travelling on collided with a Garda patrol car. The collision occurred at Charlottes Quay shortly after 3am, Saturday 23 May 2020.”

“The two youths fled the scene on foot and were apprehended by gardaí a short distance away.“

“Gardaí had been responding to reports of a motorcycle being stolen from Gratton Court when the incident occurred.”

“It’s understood the ignition of the motorcycle had been ‘hot-wired’.”

“There were no reports of any injuries.”

Gardaí said two youths were “detained at Henry Street Garda Station for questioning and inquiries are ongoing”.

The younger of the two arrested males was “released from custody pending a file being sent to the DPP”.

“The second youth is still in custody and will be brought before Limerick District Court first sitting Monday 25th 2020.”

crime

