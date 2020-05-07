Teenager who displays 'very disturbing' behaviour placed in secure care unit

A High Court judge has granted a special care order to The Child and Family Agency allowing it to place a 15-year-old boy who displays high risk behaviour and spits at members of the public to be kept in a secure care unit.

Mr Justice Max Barrett was told the boy has a history of starting fires and has also engaged in spitting at people, including a garda. The teenager has also gone missing from his hostel accommodation and not returned until the early hours despite regulations in place during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The boy’s parents, the court heard, were strongly in favour of the application and had been seeking special care for the teenager for some time.

Counsel for the Child and Family Agency, Sarah McKechnie BL, instructed by Conor Fottrell of Mason Hayes and Curran solicitors, told the court the 15-year-old has been living in out-of-hours hostels and a number of placements had permanently broken down in the past. Counsel said the reports on the behaviour of the boy made very disturbing reading.

He has a history of starting fires and had set multiple fires including lighting a trolley full of paper and counsel said there was a real concern he could start a fire where he was staying.

He had also choked and punched his younger brother and also attacked his father with a stick.

The court heard there may also be a public safety issue as the teenager uses spitting as rebellious behaviour and spits at people. Counsel said the 15-year-old had spat at a garda and it had taken a number of gardaí to arrest him on that occasion.

She said the teenager had gone missing from his accommodation this week and had not returned to his hostel until 3.30am.

The teenager, she said, is out in public despite the Covid-19 regulations and where he is during that time, counsel said, is “extremely concerning.”

Reports before the court confirmed the boy has Autism Spectrum Disorder and also had Oppositional Defiant Disorder and he presents with aggressive behaviour.

The teenager displays high risk behaviour and all care alternatives had been explored, the court heard. The boy had gone missing from previous accommodations 31 times between December last year and March of this year.

The teenager has conversations relating to drugs and criminality and uses words to invoke fear in others, the court also heard.

Mr Justice Barrett said he was happy to make the special care order.