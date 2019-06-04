News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Teenager who died after stolen car caught fire named

Tuesday, June 04, 2019 - 07:18 PM

A teenager who died after a stolen car caught fire in Derry has been named by police as Caoimhin Cassidy.

The body of the 18-year-old was discovered inside a red Mazda 6 which crashed on Fairview Road in the early hours of June 1, the PSNI said.

The car, which had been stolen from a house in the Oakfield Crescent area earlier that evening, was reported on fire at 4.15am.

Police said the vehicle was known to have crossed the border into Co Donegal several times before it crashed.

Detective Inspector Michael Winters said: “Initially it was believed that the car had caught fire as a result of the collision, however the results from the post-mortem examination tell us that Caoimhin was not seriously physically injured as a result of a crash, and was in fact most likely still alive when the blaze started.

“We are appealing for the public’s help in determining the movements of the vehicle during the early morning hours of Saturday 1 June. We also need to urgently identify any individuals who may have been with Caoimhin on that fateful night.

“This was an appalling end to a young life and Caoimhin’s family and friends deserve to know how he died.”

Anyone with information should contact Strand Road CID on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

- Press Association

