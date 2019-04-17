NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Teenager 'very shook up' after using karate skills to fend off would-be attacker

File photo.
By Louise Walsh
Wednesday, April 17, 2019 - 08:30 AM

A worried mother has urged parents to make sure their children can defend themselves after her teenage daughter managed to fend off a would-be attacker on Tuesday afternoon.

The mum said her 17-year-old daughter was walking their new puppy not far from their home at Blackcastle Demense in Navan, Co. Meath, at 2pm when the incident occurred.

Unfortunately for the man, the young woman is a brown belt in karate and has represented Ireland twice last year as well as competing in the World Championships in Tenerife in 2017

In a post on social media, the mother said: "Unfortunately our daughter was walking our pup in the estate beside our house when she noticed she was being followed by a man who then cut across her and tried to grab them both.

"Thankfully she has karate training and was able to defend herself, giving him a few kicks, before he ran off and left with another man, both in their 40s, in a black saloon car.

"My daughter is ok but very shook up. Please, please parents make sure your kids know how to defend themselves. It's so, so important because that is what saved her."

The young woman trains with Paul Brennan, an Irish Kenpo Karate Union coach in Dublin.

Meanwhile, instructor Gerard Curran of Johnstown Kenpo Karate Club, where the teenager sometimes helps in sparring with younger children, also encouraged parents to get their children lessons in self-defence.

Mr Curran said: "It's terrible to think that any young woman should be put in danger like that but thankfully she is highly skilled and used those moves, the moves we also strive to teach kids how to defend themselves here."

The teenager's mum said gardaí were notified of the incident.

