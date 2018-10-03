Home»Breaking News»ireland

Teenager threatened to stab his step-father, bail hearing told

Wednesday, October 03, 2018 - 03:00 AM

By Liam Heylin

A young man who was told to leave his family home following a row threatened that he was getting a knife from his bedroom to stab his step-father.

Detective Garda Danielle Hegarty gave this evidence yesterday during an unsuccessful bail application by Adrian Ford, of 117 Glenheights Park, Ballyvolane, Cork, at Cork District Court.

Mr Ford, aged 18, was arrested on charges of causing criminal damage at the family home at Glenheights Park and producing a kitchen knife.

Judge Olann Kelleher noted there was no other address available to the accused and he was concerned Ford would go back there if granted bail.

The judge refused bail and remanded the accused in custody until tomorrow.

It was alleged the incident occurred at 8pm on Monday night and Mr Ford was asked to leave but he refused.

“It is alleged that he ran upstairs and came back with a kitchen knife and threatened to stab his step-father.

“They (his step-father and his mother) managed to get him out and they locked the door but he kept kicking the door and caused damage to it,” Det Garda Hegarty said.

The teenager admitted to gardaí that he had an addiction to cannabis, cocaine and prescription tablets, the detective said.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the defendant’s addiction difficulties were in the past and he did not have addictions now.


