Teenager taken to hospital after Temple Bar fire

A teenage girl has been taken to hospital as a precaution, following a fire in Dublin's Temple Bar this evening.

There were concerns she may have suffered smoke inhalation at the scene.

File photo

Members of Dublin Fire Brigade used breathing apparatus to tackle the blaze after several pumps were called to Asdill's Row shortly before 5pm.

"We got a call to a fire just before 5.30 this evening," said District Fire Officer Colm McCarthy.

"The information was it was a number of apartments on fire in Temple Bar. On arrival, we discovered the fire was actually in a restaurant on the ground floor level," he clarified.

READ MORE: Man arrested after reports of shots fired in north Dublin

"We had to deal with an extensive fire and evacuate the apartments above (the restaurant)"

The fire is now under control, he added.