Teenager suffers broken leg in lunchtime attack in Co Down

Saturday, March 30, 2019 - 02:45 PM

A teenager was kicked in the head and stamped on in a lunchtime attack in a town centre in Co Down.

The PSNI is appealing for witnesses following the serious assault in the Regent Street area of Newtownards on Friday afternoon.

The 19-year-old was walking close to the bus station at around 1.15pm when he was assaulted by an unknown male who was in the company of a number of other males.

Police said the victim was punched on the head and pushed over, and was then kicked and punched on the head and body and had his leg stamped on.

He sustained a number of injuries, including a fracture to his right leg.

The attacker was wearing a hooded top with a Nike emblem on the front and the hood pulled up, dark blue jeans with rips in the knees and trainers.

Anyone who was on Regent Street or in the area of the bus station around the time of the incident and who witnessed the assault, or saw any of the males involved, is urged to contact police in Newtownards.

- Press Association

