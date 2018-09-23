Home»Breaking News»ireland

Teenager shot in 'paramilitary-style' attack in Northern Ireland

Sunday, September 23, 2018 - 08:47 AM

A teenager is recovering in hospital after being shot four times in Co Antrim.

The 18-year-old man was shot in each arm and leg in the early hours of Sunday, in what police have described as a paramilitary-style attack.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening at this stage.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said the "brutal" attack took place at a house in the Moneycannon Road area of Ballymoney.

PSNI Inspector Vince Redmond said the man is being treated in hospital for his injuries.

"We received a report that an 18-year-old man had been shot four times, once in each arm and leg, at around 3.30am this morning by unknown intruders," he said.

"The injured man has since been taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries."

Inspector Redmond has urged anyone with information about the attack to contact police.

"Our enquiries are at a very early stage into what was a brutal attack on a young man in his home by dangerous and violent individuals, and I would ask anyone with any information which could assist us to apprehend those responsible to contact detectives at Coleraine on 101 quoting reference number 324 23/09/18," he added.

That call was echoed by Ulster Unionist councillor Darryl Wilson.

Mr Wilson said: "If you were in the area or noticed any suspicious activity please contact the PSNI."

- PA


