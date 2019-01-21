NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Teenager missing in Dublin for six days found safe and well

Monday, January 21, 2019 - 10:59 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Update Jan 22: Sara Quinn has been found safe and well.

Earlier: Gardaí are appealing for information after a teenager has been reported missing in Dublin.

17-year-old Sara Quinn was last seen in the Liffey Valley Shopping Centre at approximately 7pm on last Tuesday, January 15.

She was wearing blue jeans, a red jumper, black jacket and white runners at the time.

She's described as 5’ 2” in height, of thin build, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Ronanstown on 01-6667700 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.


Related Articles

Latest: Missing person from Cork found safe and well

'Help us bring Deirdre home': Father of missing Deirdre Jacob appeals for information in murder investigation

Missing person appeal for 33-year-old Dublin woman

Concern for Irish man last seen in Kuala Lumpar on New Year's Day

More in this Section

Public appeal for help tracing missing person from Cork

'Help us bring Deirdre home': Father of missing Deirdre Jacob appeals for information in murder investigation

Seize Brexit opportunity to end partition, urges Sinn Féin

Derry car bombing nothing to do with Brexit, NI Secretary insists after two further security alerts


Lifestyle

Making Cents: Car insurance travelling in the right direction

Boyzone Farewell Tour: Gettin' the band back on the road

Six things we learned at Music Minds event

Heart and Home festival: The very best of bluegrass

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 19, 2019

    • 7
    • 33
    • 34
    • 37
    • 45
    • 46
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »