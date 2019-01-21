Teenager missing in Dublin for six days

Gardaí are appealing for information after a teenager has been reported missing in Dublin.

17-year-old Sara Quinn was last seen in the Liffey Valley Shopping Centre at approximately 7pm on last Tuesday, January 15.

She was wearing blue jeans, a red jumper, black jacket and white runners at the time.

She's described as 5’ 2” in height, of thin build, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Ronanstown on 01-6667700 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.