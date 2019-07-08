News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Teenager missing from Co Meath

Abaz Gjana, 17, was last seen on June 22 in Philpotstown.
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, July 08, 2019 - 11:59 AM

Gardaí have appealed for information as they search for a teenager missing from Co Meath.

He is described as being 5'6'', of slim build with dark hair and sallow skin.

When last seen he was wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a white hooded tracksuit top with a black design on the sleeves and dark coloured runners.

He may have travelled to Dublin, gardaí said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Navan Garda Station or their local garda station.

