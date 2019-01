A 19-year-old woman has died after the car she was driving hit a tree in Co. Tipperary.

The crash happened at 8:30 this morning on the N24 at Ballydrehid, Cahir.

Her body has been removed to University Hospital Waterford where a post mortem will take place.

The road is closed and forensic investigators are examining the site.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.