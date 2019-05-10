NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Teenager killed in Dublin stabbing

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, May 10, 2019 - 10:20 PM

A teenager has died after an apparent stabbing Dublin.

The victim received an apparent stab wound at about 8.10pm this evening at Finsbury Park, Dundrum, gardaí have said.

The young man was treated at the scene by emergency services and taken to St James' Hospital but pronounced dead a short time later. No arrests have been made.

The scene at Finsbury Park is sealed off pending a Garda forensic examination. The assistance of the Garda Technical Bureau has been requested by investigators and an incident room has been established at Dundrum garda station.

Investigating gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have information to contact Dundrum garda station on 01 666 5600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

The investigation is ongoing.

READ MORE

'Yet another death on our streets': Homeless man's body found in Bray

More on this topic

Laborde grabs only goal as Montpellier dent St Etienne’s Champions League hopes

Halep one win away from return to rankings summit after reaching Madrid final

Brunt happy if repeat of Villa handball controversy settles play-off clash

Pochettino: I would be ‘stupid’ to stay at Spurs without a future plan

More in this Section

Environment groups: Declaration of climate emergency 'not just symbolic'

Garda says thefts during Mass are 'new low'

Man, 40, charged with murder of Ian Ogle

Bus Connects plan could see 1,000 trees felled in Dublin


Lifestyle

Baking with Michelle Darmody: Sherry - not just for trifle

Weekend Food: Darina Allen responds to a reader's request for some simple recipes

Jean queen: The new denim rules

Chernobyl drama series is sober, respectful and unbearably tense

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 08, 2019

    • 8
    • 17
    • 21
    • 28
    • 44
    • 46
    • 2

Full Lotto draw results »