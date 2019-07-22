News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Teenager killed in Co Tyrone road crash

Monday, July 22, 2019 - 10:47 AM

A teenager has died following a road crash in Co Tyrone.

The 17-year-old was a passenger in a black-coloured Audi which was involved in a head-on collision with a white Mercedes at around 8.25pm on Sunday.

The incident happened on the Clanabogan Road in Omagh.

Three other people – a man and two women – who were in the Audi were taken to hospital along with the female driver of the other vehicle.

Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening at present.

The PSNI has urged anyone who witnessed the crash to speak to police on 101, quoting reference 1815 21/07/19.

West Tyrone Sinn Féin MP Órfhlaith Begley said the incident has shocked the local community.

“Hopefully the other people injured in this incident can make a full recovery as soon as possible,” she said.

“My thoughts and sympathies are with the family and friends of the young man who died at this sad time.”

- Press Association

