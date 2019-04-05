Teenager in hospital following surfing accident off Clare coast

A teenager is recovering in hospital after sustaining injuries in a surfing accident in Co Clare this evening.

It is understood the boy in his late teens got into difficulty at around 5pm at Spanish Point.

According to locals he was injured after coming into contact with rocks while surfing.

The Doolin unit of the Irish Coast Guard and National Ambulance Service were alerted and requested to attend the incident.

The Shannon-based search and rescue helicopter, Rescue 115, was also tasked. The helicopter reached with scene within about ten minutes of leaving Shannon.

In the meantime, the surfer was helped from the water by others who were in the area at the time. It’s understood, according to eyewitnesses, that the teenager was placed on a surfboard and carefully brought ashore.

READ MORE Driver caught travelling almost 100km/h over the speed limit on M9

He was assessed at the scene by National Ambulance Service paramedics and it was determined that his injuries were not so serious that he required to be airlifted to hospital.

Instead, he was transported by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick for what are believed to be ‘minor’ injuries.

Once it was confirmed that a medical evacuation by helicopter was not required, Rescue 115 was stood down and returned to Shannon. The Doolin Coast Guard unit was also advised they could stand down.

The operation was coordinated by watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue sub-centre on Valentia Island in Kerry.